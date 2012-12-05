BRIEF-Ajwa for Food Industries Co Egypt FY consol profit rises
* FY consol net profit EGP 5.3 million versus EGP 3.3 million year ago
AMSTERDAM Dec 5 Philips Electronics said on Wednesday it will take a provision of 509 million euros ($666 million) in the fourth quarter to cover an EU fine for cartel practices in its television business.
The Dutch company is contesting a decision by the EU's competition authority. ($1 = 0.7642 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)
DUBAI, June 4 Gulf stock markets generally consolidated in quiet trade on Sunday although major property firm Ezdan Holding rebounded in Qatar. Ezdan had tumbled as much as 29 percent since late last month, when shareholders approved the delisting of the company. However, it has begun recovering in the past two trading days and was up 9.5 percent on Sunday at 12.53 riyals in heavy trade.