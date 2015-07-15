(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 15 German logistics company
Schenker, part of Deutsche Bahn , and a unit of
Austrian train operator Osterreichische Bundesbahnen (OBB) were
fined a combined 49 million euros ($54 million) on Wednesday for
fixing prices over an eight-year period.
The European Commission said Swiss peer Kuehne und Nagel
International AG, which was part of the group, alerted
the cartel to the authorities and was not penalised.
"The three companies fixed prices and allocated customers
for their "Balkantrain" and "Soptrain" services in Europe for
nearly eight years," the EU antitrust authority said in a
statement.
Balkantrain connects western Europe to the central region
while Soptrain connects central Europe with Romania.
The Commission said the cartel operated in blocktrain
services, which is a rail shipping system to transport cargo
from one hub to another without splitting up the wagons, between
July 2004 to June 2012.
Schenker's fine was 31.8 million euros while that for OBB
unit Express Interfracht was 17.4 million euros. The companies
admitted wrongdoing in return for a 10 percent cut in the
sanctions.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Julia Fioretti and Keith
Weir)