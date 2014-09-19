* Regulators are tackling years of collusion on prices
* Successor to current commissioner will take up the issue
FLORENCE, Italy, Sept 19 European Union
regulators are ready to penalise several car parts suppliers
found guilty of price fixing, Europe's antitrust chief said on
Friday, continuing a crackdown in tandem with other authorities
against cartels in the sector.
For the past five years, competition watchdogs from the
United States, Europe and across Asia have uncovered multiple
cartels, handing out record fines in some cases, and calling
time on a business model that has served parts makers well.
Auto parts makers, in particular those from Japan, have
colluded for years to inflate parts prices for automakers,
dealers and repair shops in a global market with annual sales of
more than 80 million vehicles and now exposed in a worldwide
sweep by regulators.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who has
handed down more than 1 billion euros in fines against two car
parts cartels in the last year, said he was ready to take more
action.
"We have already taken two decisions against car parts
producers - the wire harnesses case in July 2013 and the
bearings case last March - and there are more in the pipeline,"
he told an International Bar Association conference.
Almunia, who will leave office at the end of October, did
not name any company but said his successor, former Danish
economy minister Margrethe Vestager, would have plenty on her
plate.
"I will hand over to Ms Vestager a long list of other
investigations in this sector," he said.
In March, he fined German engineering group Schaeffler
IPO-SHF.F, Sweden's SKF and Japanese companies NTN
, NSK and NFC a total of 953.3 million euros
($1.23 billion) for taking part in a ball bearings cartel.
Yazaki, the world's number one maker of the car wire
harnessing systems that power up the electronic components
linking a vehicle's computers to various functions, Furukawa
Electric and German peer Leoni were fined 142 million euros in
July last year.
($1 dollar = 0.7765 euros)
