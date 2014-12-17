BRUSSELS Dec 17 Bailed-out Spanish savings bank
Catalunya Banc secured European Union regulatory approval on
Wednesday for its revised overhaul plan and sale to BBVA
.
The European Commission said both elements complied with EU
state aid rules and that they would ensure Catalunya Banc's
long-term viability.
"Catalunya Banc is sold on market terms to a competitor that
has not received any public aid and without the provision of any
additional state aid," the EU competition enforcer said in a
statement.
BBVA acquired Barcelona-based Catalunya Banc in July, making
it the country's biggest lender by assets.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)