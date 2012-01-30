BRUSSELS Jan 30 Four central European
prime ministers said on Monday that the "fiscal compact" treaty
under discussion by EU leaders needed further changes to enable
prospective euro zone countries to take part in euro zone
summits.
The statement was issued by the so-called Visegrad Group -
the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - ahead of
Monday's European Council meeting of heads of state and
government.
"The Central European prime ministers would mainly like to
achieve that the heads of the countries which will join the euro
zone later could take part in euro zone summits," the group said
in a statement.