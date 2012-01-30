BRUSSELS Jan 30 Four central European prime ministers said on Monday that the "fiscal compact" treaty under discussion by EU leaders needed further changes to enable prospective euro zone countries to take part in euro zone summits.

The statement was issued by the so-called Visegrad Group - the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - ahead of Monday's European Council meeting of heads of state and government.

"The Central European prime ministers would mainly like to achieve that the heads of the countries which will join the euro zone later could take part in euro zone summits," the group said in a statement.