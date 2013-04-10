* Planned sale will cut output by up to 1,000 MW
* CEZ will sell one of three plants
BRUSSELS, April 10 CEZ has promised to
cut its generation capacity by up to 1,000 megawatts to allay
competition concerns, enough for antitrust regulators to drop an
investigation into the Czech utility, the European Commission
said.
State-controlled CEZ will offload plants either in Pocerady,
Chvaletice, or both Melnik III and Tisova, the Commission said
on Wednesday.
Central Europe's largest listed company found itself the
target of an EU investigation in 2011 based on regulators'
concerns that it might may have blocked competitors from
entering the Czech wholesale electricity market.
"The divestiture of significant generation capacity will
allow a new player to enter the Czech electricity market and to
compete with the incumbent CEZ. This will benefit all
electricity customers," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin
Almunia said.
Last month CEZ also offered to sell the 800 MW coal-burning
Chvaletice power plant to Litvinovska Uhelna, a firm spun off
from coal miner Czech Coal.
The Commission's decision means CEZ will not face a fine,
which could have amounted to as much as 10 percent of its
revenue.
