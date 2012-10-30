(Corrects to show Santos is with EEB, not ClientEarth, in
paragraphs 3 and 19)
By Madeline O'Leary
BRUSSELS Oct 30 More than a thousand
potentially hazardous chemicals often found in cosmetics and
cleaning supplies remain unregulated on the European market,
environmental activists say.
Green campaigners ClientEarth and the European Environmental
Bureau (EEB) say there has been little progress by the EU
chemicals regulatory agency in tightening up oversight of the
industry - a task it was charged with six years ago.
There are more than 30,000 chemicals used throughout Europe
with little regulatory control and many pose a potential threat
to the health of consumers, said Tatiana Santos, policy officer
at the EEB.
"Incomplete, incorrect and irrelevant information is
commonly found in the registration dossiers," ClientEarth and
the EEB found in a study.
"As a result of this, around 1,500 potentially very
dangerous chemicals continue to be available on the European
market."
The Helsinki-based regulator ECHA (the European Chemicals
Agency) says great strides have been made in maintaining
chemical safety through REACH, a 2007 law meant to educate
consumers and tighten supervision of the EU chemicals market.
ECHA's main role is to enforce the law, but the agency said
that enforcement is a shared responsibility among the European
Commission, the member states, industry and other stakeholders
like the EEB and ClientEarth.
"We agree that the implementation of REACH can be improved,"
ECHA said in a written response to the report.
SLOW PROGRESS
Under the "no data, no market" principle, REACH obliges
companies to register the chemicals they want to sell. The data
given to ECHA include details on toxicity and the names of firms
selling the chemicals, to increase transparency for consumers.
But the ClientEarth and EEB joint report said some data was
not properly checked and ECHA did not challenge the companies
making submissions.
ECHA said the process of handling submissions by companies
meant an automatic check for completeness, before assessing the
quality and adequacy of the data submitted under REACH
(Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of
Chemicals).
After confirming the completeness of submissions, scientists
carry out a compliance check of the quality and adequacy of the
information, the agency said in a statement.
ECHA said if it found any unsatisfactory information,
companies were legally required to improve it. REACH sets a
minimum level of 5 percent of dossiers to be checked for
compliance, though there is no legal timeline for reaching this.
The agency faces a huge task in evaluating the evidence,
receiving tens of thousands of dossiers containing up to 15,000
fields of information on substances.
The regulator aims to compliance-check 1,000 dossiers by the
end of 2013, ECHA said.
Some 84 of the 1,500 hazardous chemicals are monitored under
the current regulatory system and just 40 have been labelled
substances of very high concern (SVHC).
But ClientEarth said a review of the data on 28 of those 40
showed problems with their classification, which could create
confusion for users.
ECHA had also failed to justify its way of working, Santos
said.
"We provided detailed information in our report about ECHA's
transparency issues, and ECHA's only response was: 'No, we are
transparent'," said the EEB's Santos.
She said consumers had a right to know which chemicals are
in the products they purchase.
"But the truth is, they don't know. The products aren't
labelled properly because the companies don't give the
information."
ECHA has scheduled a meeting in November with stakeholders
to discuss improvements to the system. ClientEarth and the EEB
have been invited.
(Reporting by Madeline O'Leary; editing by Rex Merrifield)