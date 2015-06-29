Five Point Holdings rises 10 pct in debut
May 9 Shares of Five Point Holdings, a real-estate developer backed by No.2 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp, rose as much as 10 percent in their market debut on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS, June 29 China is seeking a fair, global system to tackle climate change and is about to make a joint announcement on the environment, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at talks in Brussels with EU leaders on Monday.
China will work with the international community to seek a "fair, reasonable, win-win" global climate governance system, Li said, according to a translation of his speech.
The world's biggest polluter, China, is expected to formally submit to the United Nations its plans to cut carbon emissions ahead of talks in Paris late this year to seek a new global deal on curbing greenhouse gases.
It is also expected to make a joint statement with the European Union on Monday on the need to tackle climate change as one of "the greatest threats tackling humanity".
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; writing by Barbara Lewis)
AMSTERDAM, May 10 A Dutch court said on Wednesday it will convene on May 22 to hear hedge fund Elliott Advisors' request for an investigation into possible mismanagement at Dutch paint-maker Akzo Nobel.