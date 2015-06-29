* Promise U.N. pledge by end of June
* Any promise from China of symbolic importance
(Updates with further comment from Li)
By Barbara Lewis and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, June 29 China seeks a fair, global
system to tackle climate change and will deliver its pledge to
the United Nations by the end of Tuesday on how much it will cut
emissions, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said after talks with top
European Union officials.
Time is running out for China to deliver its U.N. submission
in the first half of this year, as it has said it will do.
Once China, the world's biggest emitter, has submitted its
so-called Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC)
ahead of U.N. climate talks in Paris late this year, pledges
submitted will cover more than half the world's emissions.
"We will make strenuous efforts to address climate change,"
Li said in Brussels. "By the end of this month, the Chinese side
will submit to the U.N. secretariat on climate change our
Intended Nationally Determined Contribution plan."
The European Union, whose member state France will host the
Paris climate change talks beginning on Nov. 30, is anxious to
avoid a repeat of the failed Copenhagen U.N. summit in 2009, the
last attempt to reach a global climate deal.
That summit foundered partly because of Chinese reluctance
to make binding commitments.
This time around, China is adopting a markedly different
stance. It still categorises itself as a developing economy with
challenges, but is backing EU efforts to curb emissions and
recognises the need to develop sustainably.
Speaking at a conference in Brussels, Li said the EU and
China must "step up their cooperation ... to establish a fair,
reasonable, win-win global climate governance system."
Also on Monday, Xie Zhenhua, China's special representative
on climate change, addressed a high-level U.N. panel in New
York. He said China was a developing country but had an
"inherent need for sustainable development".
China's pledge is expected to be a promise that its
emissions will peak "around 2030", which officials and analysts
said it can easily achieve.
"The INDCs should be seen as a floor not a ceiling,"
Marianne Fay, chief economist for climate change at the World
Bank, said in Brussels. "China likes to under-promise and
over-deliver."
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Editing
by William Hardy and David Holmes)