* Chinese Premier to sign the statement at Brussels summit
* Statement could generate momentum ahead of Paris
* Also calls for deal on aircraft emissions
By Robin Emmott and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 15 China, the world's biggest
polluter, will sign a joint pledge with the European Union this
month to seek a U.N. agreement to tackle climate change as one
of "the greatest threats facing humanity," according to a draft
statement seen by Reuters.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will endorse the statement at a
June 29 summit in Brussels with EU leaders, who are seeking to
ratchet up the pressure for a deal at the Paris climate
conference late this year, EU officials said.
"The EU and China recognise their critical roles in
combating global climate change, one of the greatest threats
facing humanity," the draft final summit communique said.
"The seriousness of the challenge calls upon the two sides
to work constructively together for the common good in the
context of sustainable economic and social development," the
statement said.
While couched in diplomatic language, the fact that Beijing
is willing to subscribe to such a document may help build
momentum for the Paris conference.
Major emitters are hoping to avoid a repeat of the failed
Copenhagen U.N. summit in 2009, the last attempt to reach a
global climate deal, which foundered partly due to Chinese and
U.S. reluctance to make binding commitments.
China's greater enthusiasm for a deal in Paris contrasts
with the run-up to Copenhagen, when it resisted calls for any
international system for monitoring curbs on emissions.
It is happier with the outline of a Paris deal, under which
promised emissions cuts are likely to be overseen by national
laws, rather than by any international supervision.
China has always sought special consideration on the grounds
that it should be allowed to develop its economy as Western
countries did in the 20th century.
But increasingly it acknowledges the need to grow in a
sustainable way and has sought to confront domestic pollution,
which has led to outbreaks of social unrest.
Premier Li said last week that China sets itself a target of
peak carbon dioxide emissions around 2030 or sooner if possible.
Other elements of the EU-China summit draft include a
promise to step up cooperation on carbon markets in which
industry trades in a limited number of permits to emit CO2.
China has already sought guidance from the European
Commission in setting up pilot emissions markets, modelled on
the evolving EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) and says it is
well on the way to rolling out a national ETS.
Aviation emissions within the European Union require ETS
permits, but efforts to expand the arrangement to international
aviation caused an outcry, with China among those most critical
of what it said was an attack on its sovereignty. That forced
the EU to back down.
Now the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a
U.N. body, is working on a global scheme to regulate aviation
emissions.
In the joint statement, the EU and China will call for "a
timely agreement in ICAO on a global market-based measure in
2016". They also called for progress at the International
Maritime Organization in curbing emissions by shipping.
