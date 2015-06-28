* Summit first between Premier Li and new EU officials
* China to make investment, climate pledges
* China's bid for market economy status remains divisive
By Robin Emmott and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 29 The European Union will
briefly put aside worries about Greece to broaden its relations
with China at a summit in Brussels on Monday, hoping for Chinese
investment in Europe's new infrastructure fund and support for a
global climate deal.
As China seeks to move Sino-European ties beyond trade and
win a bigger role in international affairs, the European Union
is relieved to find a more cooperative partner, agreeing to play
down tensions that have bedevilled relations in the past.
"This meeting will send a positive signal that China and the
EU can push growth through reform and innovation," said Chinese
Deputy Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen before the first summit
between China's premier, Li Keqiang, and the new heads of the
European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and the European
Council of EU leaders, Donald Tusk.
An expected multi-billion euro pledge by Beijing to invest
in European telecoms infrastructure, reported first by Reuters
earlier this month, is the most concrete sign
that trade disputes and issues about China's human rights are no
longer dividing Brussels and Beijing at the highest level.
While the amount is still to be decided, the pledge will
mark the latest step in China's efforts to shape global economic
governance and follows decisions by major EU governments to join
the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in
defiance of Washington.
Underscoring the change in tone, China's Li may hold a news
conference at the EU summit, diplomats said.
In the past, the unwillingness of senior Chinese officials
to hold news conferences following high-level meetings in
Brussels was a source of conflict because the European Union
prides itself on its openness to the media.
Monday's summit is also expected to be the occasion for
China to boost its environmental credentials and voice
solidarity with the European Union's push for a new global deal
on climate change at U.N. talks late this year hosted by France.
China, the world's biggest polluter, has shifted its stance
since the U.N. summit of 2009, the last attempt to reach a
climate deal, as it faces social unrest because of pollution.
Beijing had said it will submit its plans for emissions
reduction to the United Nations in the first half of this year.
People familiar with the issue in both China and the European
Union say Monday could be the day Beijing chooses, although it
is unclear if the announcement will be made in Brussels.
TRADE TENSIONS STILL LURK
China, responsible for around 25 percent of all greenhouse
gas emissions, has already said its emissions will peak "around
2030, with the intention to try to peak early". Diplomats have
said China could also announce a new target for the carbon
intensity of its economy for 2030.
Jos Delbeke, director general of the European Commission's
climate department, said the significance of a formal Chinese
pledge to the United Nations would be that "we are going to see
more than half of the emissions in the world covered".
There are still trade tensions, however, as many in Europe
refuse to see China as anything but a state-led and subsidised
economy. That sets up a dispute next year over Beijing's bid to
win a different status at the World Trade Organisation that
would make it harder for Europe to protect local industry.
The WTO recognised when Communist China joined the trade
body in 2001 that its local prices are not set by market forces
but expected that 15 years after the date of accession, Beijing
would play less of a role in directing the economy.
"China is considered in the WTO setting as a developing
country and at the same time, wants market economy status," said
Italy's deputy economy minister Carlo Calenda, who is
responsible for trade. "It is clear that it is not a market
economy. So what are we debating?"
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; editing by
Ralph Boulton)