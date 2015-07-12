* China ready to invest in EU's new infrastructure fund
* Dilemma over whether to invest in fund or projects
* Solution could be found at end-Sept meeting in Beijing
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, July 13 China could invest up to 10
billion euros ($11.1 billion) in Europe's new infrastructure
fund, but a final decision is being held up by the complex
mechanics of a deal to give Chinese technology companies a
greater role in Europe, people familiar with the talks say.
Premier Li Keqiang had been expected to put a figure on
China's contribution to the EU's 315 billion euro fund at an
EU-China summit on June 29, part of Beijing's efforts to become
a more advanced economy and not just the world's factory floor.
Li made a pledge to invest in the European fund, which aims
to reverse the dramatic fall in European investment since the
2008 global financial crisis, but he created some confusion by
also talking about an additional China-EU co-investment fund.
"China wants to invest between 5 to 10 billion euros
initially. The question is how to do it," said one person close
to the discussions, who declined to be named.
A second person said the investments would be "in the
billions" and added that the goal was to agree the scheme at a
meeting in Beijing in late September between European Commission
Vice President Jyrki Katainen and Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai.
The Chinese pledge follows decisions by EU governments to
join the Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB), in defiance of Washington.
One of the obstacles is the design of the EU fund, known
formally as the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI),
which relies on guarantees that are designed to attract
investors by covering any initial losses should a project fail.
If China were to put its money directly into the fund as a
guarantee, that would have a multiplier effect by attracting
more investment. But under the rules of the fund, China would
have no say in choosing the kind of technology projects that
Chinese companies could invest in.
China's money could also be lost and need to be replenished
if projects fail. For the moment, the fund's guarantees will
come from unused funds of the European Union's budget.
Other ways would be to invest in projects chosen by the
fund's board, known as platforms, that are defined by the type
of economic sector chosen. That would allow China to go into the
kind of digital projects they are looking for.
Another option would be to create a vehicle linked to the EU
fund, possibly what the Chinese premier was referring to, but
that would still need collateral to go to market to issue bonds
and raise capital. The EU has little spare cash.
"INFINITE OPPORTUNITIES"
Chinese officials in Brussels last week said there was no
doubt China will eventually invest in the fund. This time,
Beijing wants to work closely with Europe to avoid past project
failures in places such as Poland and Greece.
"We are ready to invest because there are infinite
opportunities. We can build a digital Silk Road, a Silk Road in
cyberspace," Lu Wei, China's top Internet regulator, told
European technology executives in Brussels. He led a delegation
of Chinese technology companies including ZTE,
Tencent and Alibaba to find ways to invest in
Europe, mainly through the EU's EFSI fund.
Beijing wants to focus on digital projects to gain
technological knowledge, part of a grander plan to link Asia and
Europe under the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, to create a
modern Silk Road to boost trade and extend China's influence.
China sees an opportunity as the European Union wants to
radically digitalise its industry and public services, promoting
Beijing's so-called Internet Plus plan, whereby everything is
connected to a super-fast broadband network infrastructure.
Chinese investments in European digital infrastructure would
likely come through joint ventures and public-private
partnerships to also develop the next generation of mobile
technology, called 5G, which would enable a one-hour video to be
downloaded in about six seconds.
($1 = 0.8988 euros)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Paul Taylor and Ken
Wills)