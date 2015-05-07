By Lisa Jucca
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG May 7 The European Union is seeking
Asian capital for a multi-billion euro investment plan it hopes
will create more than a million jobs and revive growth.
Through the creation of the European Fund for Strategic
Investment, presented in Hong Kong on Thursday during its first
roadshow outside Europe, the EU seeks to inject 315 billion
euros into a range of long-term projects from broadband
infrastructure to green energy.
To attract investors, the EU has pledged 16 billion euros
from its own budget in guarantees and is looking to fund around
20 percent of each project.
Despite the problems posed by the Greek crisis and low
growth, some Asian investors signalled an appetite for Europe.
"Asia right now is flush with liquidity and European
companies are a bargain. It's a no brainer for Asian investors,
particularly Chinese ones, to diversify into Europe," said
Vincent Chu, Chairman of First Eastern Investment Group, who has
already invested more than $300 million in the region.
Chu said Chinese companies are keen to get into Europe to
access technology and know-how and bring these back into Asia.
SOCIAL COSTS
This know-how rests often with small, family-owned European
firms that are however reluctant to accept Chinese investors,
said Raymond Yip, Deputy Executive Director at the Hong Kong
Trade Development Council.
Asian investors, first of all Chinese, have already started
investing in the EU, China's biggest export market.
But investments are often concentrated in a few countries,
particularly the UK, and in real estate.
Under the plan, EU institutions would act as junior partners
in any investment, meaning they would take the first hit were
the project to run into problems.
The plan, expected to win final approval in the European
Parliament by July, is already attracting interest from
sovereign wealth funds in Asia and in the Gulf, a EU official
told Reuters.
"We feel there are opportunities to invest in Europe," said
George Yuen, a director at China's ICBC, the world's biggest
bank by market capitalisation.
"Of course, one has to deal with issues such as high social
costs. But we think the advantages outweigh the disadvantages."
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca)