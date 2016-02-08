LONDON Feb 8 Members of troubled European
industries including steel and aluminium will descend on
Brussels in their thousands next Monday to protest against
proposed measures to give China greater access to EU markets,
and call for action on subsidised Chinese imports.
Europe's industrial decline has picked up pace in recent
years, with some 85,000 jobs lost in the steel sector alone
since 2008, more than 20 percent of the workforce, thanks in
part to a flood of cheap Chinese imports.
Industrial sector representatives fear millions more jobs
will be at risk if Brussels grants China 'market economy status'
from December - a move that would make it harder to impose
anti-dumping duties on subsidised Chinese goods.
"Chinese dumping destroys EU jobs and undermines free and
fair trade. Europe cannot afford to put up to 3.5 million jobs
and 228 billion euros in lost annual GDP at risk," said
European industry alliance AEGIS Europe.
The EU is debating whether to treat China as a market
economy from December, which Beijing says is its right 15 years
after it joined the World Trade Organisation. It has promised to
protect industry even if the new trade status is granted.
EU industry representatives do not believe this is possible.
Steel association Eurofer says almost all the 330,000 steel jobs
in Europe are at risk if the EU lowers its trade defences
against China.
"We are staunch advocates for free and fair trade. Dumped
steel imports from China, volumes of which have doubled in 18
months, are ... directly causing irreversible closures and job
losses across the EU steel sector," said Eurofer.
Of the 69 EU anti-dumping duties in force on a range of
products from steel to solar panels, only 17 are not targeted
against China. The EU is China's largest trading partner, while
China ranks second after the United States for the EU.
Those in favour of treating China as a market economy say
Europeans benefit from cheaper Chinese imports and that EU
companies will gain easier access to China's vast market in
return. Rebuffing Beijing also risks retaliation, they add.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Jan Harvey)