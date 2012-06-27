By Sebastian Moffett
BRUSSELS, June 27 The European Union, the United
States and Japan on Wednesday requested a dispute settlement
panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) after failing to
resolve a battle over China's export restrictions on rare earth
minerals.
The move followed a complaint the three trade powers took to
the WTO in March, the first they have launched jointly, and
comes amid a series of clashes with China over economic issues,
including the value of the Chinese currency.
"China's restrictions on rare earths and other products are
violating its WTO commitments and continue to significantly
distort global markets to the disadvantage of our companies," EU
Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht said in a statement. "We
regret that we are left with no other choice but to solve this
through litigation."
After the March complaint, the parties talked in April to
try to find a solution. But De Gucht said the Chinese response
had not been adequate.
"We had consultations with them, they didn't lead us
anywhere," he said on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.
"The next step was to ask for a panel and we've just done that."
The case concerns the 17 rare earth metals, as well as
tungsten and molybdenum, which are used in advanced technologies
for the defence, electronics and renewable-energy industries.
They go into products such as the iPhone, disk drives and wind
turbines.
The damage done to European manufacturing runs into billions
of euros because it is nearly impossible to diversify away from
the Chinese supply, according to EU officials.
China accounts for about 97 percent of world output of the
17 rare earths and the three powers accuse Beijing of trying to
hold down prices for its domestic manufacturers and pressure
international companies into moving operations to China. The
European Union and United States say this hurts their producers
and consumers, as foreign companies pay up to twice as much as
Chinese companies for rare earth metals.
"These materials are key inputs in a multitude of U.S.
manufacturing sectors and American-made products, including
hybrid car batteries, wind turbines, energy-efficient lighting,
steel, advanced electronics, automobiles, petroleum and
chemicals," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a
statement.
"It is vital that U.S. workers and manufacturers obtain the
fair and equal access to raw materials like rare earths that
China specifically agreed to when it joined the WTO," he said.
In March, China described the trade complaint as unfair,
arguing that it only controlled 90 percent of global production
because other countries, notably the United States, had long ago
closed their own rare earths refineries due to pollution
concerns.
Beijing also says its export curbs aim to both control
environmental problems and preserve supplies of an exhaustible
natural resource. Refining rare earths requires large amounts of
acid and also produces low-level radioactive waste.
In a separate development, U.S. business groups held a news
conference on Wednesday to urge Congress to pass the 30-year-old
Law of the Sea Convention, which they argued would give U.S.
companies the legal certainty they need to make huge investments
to mine rare earths in the ocean seabed.
"We think the Law of the Sea treaty offers the best path to
breaking China's dominance in the rare earth area," said Roger
Ballantine, a board member of RARE, a U.S. rare earth
association. "The current situation with China having a
stranglehold in the area is not sustainable."
The groups hope the treaty, which has been blocked in the
past by concerns over U.S. sovereignty, will finally be passed
by the Senate after the November U.S. elections.
The EU directly imports 350 million euros worth of rare
earths from China each year and also brings in products of far
greater value containing rare earths from Japan and elsewhere.
Once appeals are lodged and heard, the WTO process could
take as long as two years to complete.
The European Union, the United States and Mexico won a
similar case against China in January concerning other raw
materials.
"Despite the very clear WTO ruling earlier this year in the
first raw materials case, Beijing has not taken steps to remove
these export restrictions," De Gucht said in his statement.