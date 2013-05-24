By Ethan Bilby and Charlie Zhu
BRUSSELS/HONG KONG May 24 The European
Commission rejected Chinese trade association statements that
talks to resolve a dispute over allegations of dumping of solar
panels had broken down, while Chinese comments highlighted risks
the dispute could escalate.
EU regulators agreed to impose solar panel duties averaging
47 percent earlier this month following a investigation launched
by a complaint from German manufacturer SolarWorld.
The dispute has the potential to impact 21 billion euros
($27.1 billion) worth of imported Chinese solar panels, cells
and wafers from manufacturers such as Trina Solar,
Yingli Green Energy and Suntech Power Holdings.
China's Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of
Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME), a government-backed
Chinese industry association authorised to represent Chinese
solar companies, told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday that it
had made an offer during a visit to Brussels but was rebuffed by
the European Commission.
"These claims are simply wrong and misleading for one simple
reason - no formal negotiations are yet ongoing between the EU
and China in the solar panel anti-dumping case," EU trade
spokesman John Clancy said in a statement on Thursday.
EU currently accounts for about half of China's solar
exports, which have already been hit hard by the euro zone debt
crisis that had forced major European countries like Germany to
slash subsidies for renewable power.
The United States last year slapped anti-dumping duties on
solar cells imported from China. The European Commission said on
May 8 it would take similar action. Both Washington and Brussels
accuse the Chinese of selling panels below cost.
"If the EU does slap the duties, it will really mess up the
Chinese solar industry. It will worsen the industry glut and
many factories, especially small ones, will have to close down,"
Sun Haiyan, a top executive at Trina Solar, told Reuters.
CCCME said in a statement that "because the European side
did not show sincerity to solve the problem through
negotiations, this first round of negotiations ended in no
result and broke down".
The EU's Clancy responded, "These technical preparatory
talks have nothing to do with a proper negotiation." He said the
Commission could not comment on the content of those
discussions.
He added that according to EU law, formal negotiations could
begin only after "preliminary findings" from the investigation
are published in the EU's Official Journal.
CCCME made an offer for producers to voluntarily raise their
prices to avoid duties during informal talks last week, a
Chinese source familiar with the negotiations, said. "They have
shown no flexibility, so it makes China very angry. It is quite
rare for the export chamber to hold this type of press
conference."
He said that EU regulators had insisted that they would
accept only a price level consistent with the amount regulators
say Chinese firms undercut European producers, which would
amount to a markup of 47 percent.
"If they have carried out their tariff and they still insist
on the high level of the price offer, then there is no need for
us to negotiate, and China will have to respond in another way,"
the source said.
Chinese solar cells and modules would be completely priced
out of the European market if the EU slaps the anti-dumping
tariffs, Chinese industry executives say. Currently, Chinese
solar panels are sold to EU countries at about 0.5 euro per
watt, including freight costs, versus 0.60-0.65 euro per watt
for local European products, according to a sales executive at
another U.S.-listed Chinese solar panel maker.
Chinese solar panel companies have been seeking to diversify
further into what they call "emerging solar markets" like Japan,
South East Asia, the Middle East and Latin America in face of
the EU anti-dumping threat.
Beijing says the EU duties would seriously harm trade ties
and that it is expected to decide in June whether to levy its
own duties on imported European solar-grade polysilicon, a raw
material used in solar panel production.
The source said it was also possible that China could open
an anti-dumping investigation into EU wine, but pressure on the
Chinese government by the Chinese solar industry and domestic
media could lead to a larger response.
"If the EU side really cares about the 47 percent tariff in
June, then that kind of response is not enough," he said. "They
will want to really hurt the EU."