BRUSSELS, June 4 The European Union will press
ahead with duties on billions of euros of Chinese solar panels
despite resistance from Germany, people close to the matter said
on Tuesday.
The European Commission, the EU's executive, is due to
publish the details of its anti-dumping sanctions on Wednesday
in its Official Journal, allowing them to come into force on
Thursday in all of the bloc's 27 member states.
EU commissioners will give their final assent at 1400 CET
(1200 GMT) on Tuesday, three people close to the issue told
Reuters. The EU's trade chief Karel De Gucht is expected to use
a news conference scheduled for 1530 CET to confirm a decision
first reported by Reuters on May 3.