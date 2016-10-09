BEIJING Oct 9 China's Commerce Ministry has
expressed concern and regret after the European Union set
provisional import duties on two types of Chinese steel coming
into the bloc, calling its investigation methods "unfair".
The duties announced on Friday are the latest in a line of
trade defences set up against Chinese steel imports over the
past two years to counter what EU steel producers say is a flood
of steel sold at a loss due to Chinese overcapacity.
Some 5,000 jobs have been axed in the British steel industry
in the past year as it struggles to compete with cheap Chinese
imports and high energy costs.
G20 governments recognised last month that steel
overcapacity was a serious problem. China, the source of 50
percent of the world's steel and the largest steel consumer, has
said the problem is a global one.
The substitute country investigation method used by the EU,
a practice typically reserved for countries deemed non-market
economies, are "unfair and unreasonable" and "seriously damage
the interests of Chinese enterprises," the Commerce Ministry
said in a statement posted to its website late on Saturday.
"Reckless trade protectionism and mistaken methods that
limit fair market competition are not the proper ways to develop
the European Union steel industry," it said.
Chinese steel products represent less than 5 percent of the
European market and do not present a serious threat to European
industry, the ministry said. The root cause of Europe's steel
problems was not trade but weak economic growth, it said.
"China hopes the EU will strictly respect relevant World
Trade Organization rules and fully guarantee Chinese companies'
right to protest," the ministry said.
The EU's duties are set at between 13.2 and 22.6 percent for
hot-rolled flat iron and steel products and at between 65.1 and
73.7 percent for heavy-plate steel.
As provisional duties they are in place for up to six months
until the European Commission completes its investigation. If
upheld, they would typically be set for five years.
The commission has committed to speed up its trade defence
actions under pressure from EU producers.
The EU has also been debating whether to grant China "market
economy status", given the Chinese government's hand in guiding
industry and markets. China says the status is its right come
December, which marks 15 years since it joined the WTO. Failure
to do so could spark a trade war.
The commission has said that China is not a market economy
and that it would not recognise it as such, but would adopt a
new method to set duties that would abide by WTO rules.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)