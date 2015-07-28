BRUSSELS, July 28 EU members have backed the
imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports of cold-rolled flat
stainless steel from China and Taiwan, according to sources
familiar with the decision.
The European Union will charge tariffs of between 24.3 and
25.3 percent for sheet, coil and strip imports from China and of
6.8 percent for Taiwanese product, following a complaint lodged
in May 2014 by the European steel producers association Eurofer.
The European Commission launched its investigation in June
2014, determining that the provisional duties should apply in
March.
Those provisional duties are of 24.2-25.2 percent for China
and of between 10.9 and 12.0 percent for Taiwan.
Definitive measures, which are typically in place for five
years, were put to a vote by the EU's 28 member states last
week, with a sizeable majority supporting them. The Commission
has until Sept. 25. to impose them.
Eurofer has said China and Taiwan shipped 620 million euros
($686 million) of cold-rolled stainless steel into the EU in
2013, some 17 percent of the overall market, and were guilty of
dumping, or selling at unfairly low prices.
Imports from the two countries more than tripled from 2010
to 2014, Eurofer said, because of overcapacity there rather than
market growth in Europe.
Analysts have said the tariffs would probably not end
imports from China, but were high enough to have a considerable
impact.
The companies affected include China's Shanxi Taigang
Stainless Steel Co, Baosteel Stainless Steel Co
and Taiwanese manufacturers Tang Eng Iron Works Co,
Yieh United Steel Corp (Yusco).
The main European stainless steel makers are Acerinox
, Aperam, Outokumpu.
Eurofer last week also withdrew a parallel complaint into
alleged illegal subsidies for Chinese producers. It said this
was because there was no possibility of further tariffs being
imposed given that proposed dumping duties were at the maximum
levels possible.
($1 = 0.9043 euros)
