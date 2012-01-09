* Eurofer accuses China of subsidising coated-steel
production
* Subsidies hurt shrinking EU steel sector, lobby says
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Jan 9 European steel producers'
lobby Eurofer said on Monday it has filed an anti-subsidy
complaint against Chinese state support for exports of
organic-coated steel (OCS) to Europe, adding to an existing
anti-dumping investigation by European authorities.
The steel lobby said it had evidence of a wide range of
government incentives for Chinese steel production, including
preferential loans, tax schemes, interest rates and grants for
OCS, which were hurting the EU's already shrinking sector.
"Clearly the miracle of the Chinese steel industry which now
counts for almost 50 percent of global steel production is not
the result of free market forces," Gordon Moffat, Eurofer's
director general, said in a statement.
"The Chinese government at central, provincial and local
level owns, directs and subsidises virtually every aspect of its
steel industry and has financed huge excess capacities," the
statement said.
Though OCS, which includes pre-painted and plastic-coated
sheet metal and is used in construction, accounts for only a
small percentage of all EU steel imports, Eurofer said illegal
support for the sector had contributed to inflating China's
global market share for steel production.
A European Commission official declined to confirm receipt
of Eurofer's complaint. The EU executive is, however, already
carrying out an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese OCS
imports following a previous Eurofer objection. A final decision
for both complaints is expected in January 2013.
In November, Eurofer said it had evidence that China was
selling OCS at dumped prices, elevating China's share of the EU
market to 17 percent in 2011 from 0.5 percent in 2004.
If the EU finds evidence of dumping or illegal subsidies, it
could apply provisional tariffs on Chinese imports from
September.
In May, the EU imposed anti-subsidy duties against China for
the first time on imports of glossy paper, seen as the start of
an EU move to challenge what it says are unfair Chinese state
subsidies in various industry sectors.
China has denied giving illegal state subsidies to its
industries.
