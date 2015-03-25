* China import tariffs 24.3-25.2 pct, for Taiwan 10.9-12 pct
* EU steel body Eurofer brought complaint in May 2014
* Share prices in European sector rise
(Adds other stainless steel grades, link to ruling)
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, March 25 The European Union will
impose anti-dumping duties from Thursday on imports of
cold-rolled flat stainless steel from China and Taiwan,
according to a notice on Wednesday in the EU's Official Journal.
The EU will apply tariffs of up to 25.2 percent for sheet,
coil and strip imports from China and up to 12 percent for
Taiwanese product, following a complaint lodged in May 2014 by
the European steel producers association, Eurofer.
Eurofer has said China and Taiwan shipped 620 million euros
($678 million) of cold-rolled stainless steel into the EU in
2013, some 17 percent of the overall market, and were guilty of
dumping, or selling at unfairly low prices.
Imports from the two countries more than tripled from 2010
to 2014, Eurofer said, because of overcapacity there rather than
market growth in Europe.
The duties, set by the European Commission, are provisional
pending the outcome of an investigation due to end in September.
They are in line with those reported by Reuters earlier this
month.
Shares in European stainless steel makers rose --
Outokumpu's by 1.6 percent and Aperam's by
3.9 percent, bringing their gains since the Reuters report to at
least 25 percent. Acerinox shares were up 2.1 percent.
Jefferies analyst Seth Rosenfeld said the tariffs would
probably not end imports from China, but were high enough to
have a considerable impact.
He estimates planned closures should push capacity
utilisation at European steelmakers to over 80 percent in 2017
from 64 percent in 2014, with a further boost from lower
imports.
"As imports fall you should see an effect both on market
share and in terms of reduced pricing pressure, as the Chinese
historically undercut Euro producers. Base prices should improve
as a result," he said.
Eurofer, welcoming the duties, said they would not limit
competition, with ample supply from other non-EU countries.
The import tariff has been set at 24.3 percent for China's
Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co and Tianjin TISCO
& TPCO Stainless Steel Co, 24.5 percent for other cooperating
companies and at 25.2 percent for China's Baosteel Stainless
Steel Co, Ningbo Baoxin Stainless Steel Co and other
Chinese companies.
For Taiwanese manufacturers, the rates are 10.9 percent for
Tang Eng Iron Works Co, Yieh United Steel Corp (Yusco)
and cooperating companies and at 12 percent for Chia
Far Industrial Factory Co and other companies that did not
cooperate with the EU investigation.
A parallel EU investigation into alleged illegal subsidies
for Chinese producers is also due to end in September.
($1 = 0.9149 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter and Greg Mahlich)