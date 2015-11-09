* EU ministers call for conference to discuss steel
* Steel sector wants import monitoring, speedier defences
* Chinese export prices down 40 pct this year - Eurofer
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 European Union ministers failed
to agree on Monday on urgent measures that steelmakers are
demanding to stem a flood of cheap imports from China after the
loss of some 5,000 jobs in the sector in Europe in the past
three months.
Economy and industry ministers had gathered in Brussels at
the request of Sajid Javid, business minister for Britain, where
the majority of jobs have been lost.
Luxembourg economy minister Etienne Schneider, whose country
holds the six-month rotating presidency of the bloc, told a news
conference that they agreed on the gravity of the situation and
the need to take concrete actions. Luxembourg has called for a
conference later this year to consider a response.
EU steel executives want the European Commission to cut the
time it takes to impose duties and restore a system of
monitoring steel import volumes and prices, making trade cases
easier to mount and possibly acting as a deterrent in itself.
They said the surge of cheap Chinese steel imports during
the third quarter was unprecedented, with prices "falling like a
rock" amid clear evidence of dumping.
Chinese flat steel export prices have dropped 40 percent
this year, according to EU steel body Eurofer.
The economic slowdown in China, the world's largest steel
producer and consumer, has reduced domestic demand, meaning its
steel exports are set to exceed 100 million tonnes this year,
from 93.8 million tonnes last year.
"China's steel market is loss-making, so how can prices
fall? These losses must be covered by subsidies or other
measures," Tata Steel Europe head, Karl-Ulrich
Koehler, said.
Robrecht Himpe, Eurofer president and chief technology
officer of ArcelorMittal, said the EU took more than a
year to put duties in place, rendering them obsolete in such a
fast-moving market.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, last week cut
its outlook due to Chinese exports hitting prices.
Eurofer has said that EU demand for steel could grow by 1.5
percent this year, but that third country suppliers rather than
domestic producers would be the main beneficiaries.
British steelworkers union Community said the ministers had
failed to grasp the urgency of the situation, with the promise
of another conference only delaying action.
