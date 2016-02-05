BRUSSELS Feb 5 The European Union's top trade
official has urged China to take measures to curb overcapacity
of its steel industry and warned it that it will open three new
anti-dumping investigations this month on steel imports from
China.
European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom wrote a
letter to China's minister of commerce, Gao Hucheng, saying she
welcomed Chinese plans to cut steel production, but adding they
would need to be translated into concrete action.
The call comes as the European Union begins a debate into
whether to relax trade defences against China as Beijing
demands, with a recommendation from the Commission set to come
around July after public consultations.
Malmstrom said she was concerned about a surge of Chinese
exports last year of some 50 percent and resultant price
declines of certain products by up to a half. Thousands of EU
jobs had gone and tens of thousands more were threatened.
"In the wake of a worrying trend, I urge you to take all
appropriate measures to curb the steel overcapacity and other
causes aggravating the situation," she said in the letter seen
by Reuters and dated Jan. 29.
She also said that the Commission was set to open three
investigations in February into Chinese steel dumping, selling
at excessively cheap or below cost price. EU steel prices have
hit a 12-year low.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker said
that 2015 had been a very difficult year for the steel and
mining industries despite strong demand in its core markets as
excess capacity in China depressed prices.
Britain's largest steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd said
last month it would cut 1,050 UK jobs, adding to some 4,000
British steel jobs lost in October alone.
China, which makes half the world's steel, exported a record
112 million tonnes last year, equivalent to total North American
output, upsetting trade partners who argue it is dumping on
world markets.
The European Union has in place 35 trade defence measures on
steel product imports, 15 concerning China directly, along with
six ongoing investigations, three involving China. New
complaints have increased.
It has also instituted registration of Chinese steel
imports, meaning that any measures can be backdated and so
offering quicker relief to EU industry.
