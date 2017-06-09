* Anti-subsidy duties add to existing anti-dumping tariffs
* Beijing "strongly" questions decision
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, June 9 The European Union has set
duties of up to 35.9 percent on imports of hot-rolled flat steel
from China to counter what it says are unfair subsidies in a
finding challenged by Beijing.
The European Commission (EC), which conducted an
investigation on behalf of the 28 EU members, found a number of
Chinese companies had benefited from preferential lending from
state-owned banks, grants, tax deductions and the right to use
industrial land.
"We are continuing to act, when necessary, against unfair
trading conditions in the steel sector, and against foreign
dumping," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in a
statement.
She added that she hoped global discussions on steel
overcapacity would eventually convince China to end unfair
schemes to ensure a level playing field for all steel producers.
China's Commerce Ministry said it "strongly" questioned the
legitimacy of the EU decision, adding the European Commission
had ignored the fact China's steel exports to Europe had
declined in 2016. It said it would take all necessary measures
to protect the interests of Chinese firms.
The EU had already set in place anti-dumping duties, to
counter excessively low prices, which it has now adjusted to a
range of between zero and 31.3 percent.
"Today's announcement marks a notable shift in the EC's
policy stance by taking into account the 'threat of injury',"
investment bank Jefferies said in a note.
Jefferies said the case could have positive implications for
imports of other types of steel, adding that it expected
European steel industry group Eurofer to ask the Commission to
launch more anti-subsidy investigations.
The bank noted that while Chinese hot rolled coil imports
have fallen 89 percent in the year to March, and cold rolled
coil imports, also protected by duties, have declined 46
percent, other product categories like coated sheet have soared.
Hot-rolled flat steel is used in shipbuilding, gas
containers, pressure vessels, tube and energy pipelines.
The targeted companies include Benxi Group, with
overall anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties of 28.1 percent,
Hesteel Group, with a rate of 18.1 percent, and
Jiangsu Shagang at 35.9 percent.
The duties, applicable for five years, will take effect from
Saturday, the EU's official journal said.
The EU has taken over 40 anti-dumping decisions to aid
European steel producers, with measures on cold-rolled flat
steel and stainless steel from China. It also has an ongoing
investigation into hot-rolled steel imports from Brazil, Iran,
Russia, Serbia and Ukraine.
