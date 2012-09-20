* Business leaders say trade spats inevitable, unfortunate
* China to continue buying European bonds
* Beijing on track to meet annual growth target
By Ethan Bilby and Kevin Yao
BRUSSELS, Sept 20 European Union and Chinese
leaders agreed on Thursday to avoid trade protectionist
measures, following months of increasing tensions, with China
undertaking to continue investing in European debt.
At the 15th summit between the world's largest trading bloc
and China, the second largest economy, Premier Wen Jiabao played
down disputes with Europe over Beijing's export policies and
trade practices.
"We both follow free and open economic and trade policies,
reject trade protectionism and work to advance economic
globalisation," Wen told a business conference on the sidelines
of the summit.
Trade between the two has doubled over the past eight years.
But recently there have been disagreements, including the
European Commission's accusation earlier this month that China
had been selling solar panels below cost in the EU.
The Chinese leader said he believed Europe would be able to
overcome its debt crisis and that China would continue to play a
role by investing in European debt.
"In recent months, China has been continuing to invest in
the euro zone government bonds and bonds issued by the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)," he said.
"Europe is one of the main markets for China to invest its
foreign exchange reserves and China will continue to participate
in efforts to tackle Europe's debt crisis through appropriate
channels."
China is also in talks on making other investments, Wen
said. China's foreign exchange reserves are the world's largest
at $3.24 trillion and economists say roughly a quarter of that
consists of euro-denominated assets.
Wen told the forum that China's economy would stabilise as
policy measures gain traction and that it was on track to meet
its annual economic growth target.
Beijing has set a 7.5 percent target for economic growth in
2012 but some economists think that could be missed because of a
global slowdown.
TRADE FOCUS
Wen's delegation met Jose Manuel Barroso, president of the
executive European Commission, Herman Van Rompuy, who heads the
European Council representing national governments, and EU Trade
Commissioner Karel De Gucht.
Overseas trade is one of few bright spots in Europe and a
critical source of growth for the region's economy which has
slumped under the weight of the debt and banking crises. EU
gross domestic product is falling and unemployment steadily
rising.
Trade between China and the European Union rose to 428
billion euros ($554 billion) in 2011 and Chinese companies are
increasingly investing in Europe.
Business leaders said that accompanying flare-ups were
unavoidable, but that they wanted as few as possible.
"As the global economy remains weak, trade frictions are on
the rise," said Wan Jifei, chairman of China Council for the
Promotion of International Trade, told executives at the
business conference.
This, he said, was "inevitable as China's foreign trade
expands and many countries face a series of difficulties and
challenges".
The EU's most recent anti-dumping action, on Wednesday,
targeted organic coated steel products from Chinese companies,
including Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.
Zou Changzheng, chairman of Baoshan unit Baosteel Europe,
said Chinese companies should exercise restraint as they move
into overseas markets. "And for Europe, there should be fewer
such cases initiated," he said in a speech.
Europeans think China could defuse some of the spats by
opening its market for public projects and procurement, and by
giving foreign companies better legal protection in China. One
way to do this would be for China to join the World Trade
Organisation's global procurement agreement.
Alain Berger, head of French energy and transport company
Alstom SA's EU office, said there was discrimination
against overseas companies in big Chinese contracts.
"When you are working in China as we do, you don't have any
sort of legal security ... that you will continue having access
to the public procurement market," he told Reuters.
But at least one businessman was sanguine about the
challenges.
"Our products and industry don't have competitors in
Europe," said sewing machine maker Feiyue Group president Qiu
Jibao. "The key is to have original products."