* EU's De Gucht to take unusual step of lobbying EU
ministers directly
* European Commission worried about possible state subsidies
* Internal EU report said Chinese dominance a threat to
security
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, April 16 The European Union's trade
chief will seek the backing of EU states to investigate Chinese
telecoms equipment makers Huawei and ZTE, even without a
complaint from European manufacturers, EU diplomats said on
Tuesday.
The European Commission, the EU's executive body, has been
collecting evidence to prepare a possible case against Huawei
and ZTE over state subsidies it says
allows the companies to undercut European firms.
EU trade investigations normally begin with a company
complaint, but European manufacturers Ericsson,
Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia Siemens Networks
have refused to cooperate with the Commission because of fears
that they could be shut out of the growing Chinese telecoms
market in retaliation, people familiar with the matter say.
That leaves EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht with the
choice of letting the matter drop, or of pursuing an
investigation at the Commission's own initiative.
De Gucht, who supports taking a tough stance with China on
trade issues, will take the unusual step sounding out EU trade
ministers on the issue at a meeting in Dublin this week, the
diplomats said.
An internal EU report last year recommended that the EU
should take action against Chinese telecoms equipment makers as
their increasing dominance of mobile networks made them a threat
to security as well as to homegrown companies.
EU countries are divided in their approach to Huawei, with
Britain and the Netherlands embracing the Chinese firm as a
major job provider, while others are more wary of Chinese
inroads into the sensitive sector, which is the backbone for
wireless devices used by consumers, offices, and even utilities.
De Gucht told Reuters in February there were "serious
security concerns" involving mobile telecoms networks. He noted
that the United States and Australia had effectively shut Huawei
out of their markets.
EU member states are also concerned about national security
issues. Last year, Germany excluded Huawei from supplying the
infrastructure for a national academic research network.
Huawei denies receiving unfair subsidies and maintains that
its advantages are due to low-cost manufacturing and innovation.
It says it complies with international laws and maintains that
its products are secure.