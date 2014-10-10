* Chinese, EU officials to meet in Milan at summit on
Oct.16-17
* Brussels suspects Huawei, ZTE benefit from illegal help
By Andreas Rinke
BERLIN, Oct 10 China and the European Union aim
to end a long-running telecoms row next week, the EU's trade
chief said on Friday, potentially easing tensions between two of
the world's top trading powers.
Reuters reported exclusively this week that Europe was close
to a deal with Beijing on defusing the issue of what Brussels
says are illegal subsidies to Chinese makers of equipment for
mobile telecom networks.
De Gucht confirmed the progress, telling reporters at an
event in Berlin: "We are confident that the subsidy proceedings
against the network providers can be resolved next week."
He gave no details but the EU and China are understood to
have prepared the draft of a deal ahead of a meeting between
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and senior EU officials at a summit
in Milan on Oct. 16-17.
Imports of such telecoms equipment into the EU are worth an
annual 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) and bring Chinese
companies into competition with European companies including
Ericsson, the world's biggest mobile telecom
equipment maker, Nokia Siemens Networks and
Alcatel-Lucent.
According to an EU document seen by Reuters, the Commission
says the swift rise of Chinese manufacturer Huawei in
the European telecoms equipment market to a 25 percent market
share from 2.5 percent in 2006, could only have been achieved
with state aid that global trade rules say are illegal.
Beijing is considering a deal in which China promises to
limit its export credits to Huawei, China's No. 2 telecoms
equipment maker, and smaller ZTE, people close to
the talks told Reuters.
Both sides would also agree to monitor the market share of
Chinese telecoms companies in Europe and European companies in
China. They would also cooperate on industrial research and
standardisation in the telecoms sector.
Resolving the telecoms issue could dramatically change the
tone of the bilateral relationship.
Europe is China's most important trading partner and for the
EU, China is second only to the United States. A successful
telecoms agreement could pave the way for a wider free-trade
accord.
