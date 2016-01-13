BRUSSELS Jan 13 The European Commission debated
on Wednesday the politically sensitive issue of changing China's
international trade status and agreed to more discussion and
analysis, European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans
said.
"This issue has to be looked at from all important angles
given the subject's importance for international trade and also
for the EU's economy," Timmermans said following a meeting of
the EU's 28 commissioners. "It will be discussed ... over the
coming months."
He said: "If there are measures to be taken related to this
issue then, of course, these individual measures will have to be
assessed for impact. Those are the rules, but I can't say yet
what those measures will be."
