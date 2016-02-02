AMSTERDAM The European Union will hold public consultations in the coming months to gather the opinions of industry and trade unions on whether to relax trade barriers against China at the end of the year, as Beijing demands.

At issue is whether it grants China "market economy status" (MES) from December, which would make it far harder for Europe to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese goods sold at knock-down prices, changing the criteria for determining a fair price.

Beijing says it has a right to this coveted status 15 years after it joined the World Trade Organisation.

The European Commission, which must come up with a proposal, has said it will talk with partners, notably the United States, who must also determine their stance, and contact "stakeholders" before returning to the issue in July.

"Stakeholders are industry, are the trade unions and these are the people we will try to reach out to... in a more systematic way this spring with public consultations," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom told a news conference after meeting trade ministers from the EU's 28 members in Amsterdam.

A study for Aegis Europe, a group of some 30 European manufacturing federations, estimates the European Union could lose up to 3.5 million jobs if it loosens its trade defences. However, a study for the Commission has put that figure at a maximum 211,000.

Those opposed to granting MES to China had called for a public consultation, something Italian trade minister Carlo Calenda said on Tuesday he also backed.

"What we cannot do is give something without being sure that we are going to protect from unfair competition. I'm in favour of free trade, 100 percent.... but in a context of a level playing field," he said on arrival at the meeting in Amsterdam.

"This is something that is too serious to be managed without a true impact assessment and a public consultation," he continued.

Malmstrom, who discussed the issue with the European Parliament on Monday, said it was important to understand that the key question was not whether China was operating as a market economy - it was not, she said - but whether to change the way the EU handles trade complaints against it.

She also said that any acceptance of Beijing's demands would need to be accompanied by measures to retain a defence against Chinese overproduction and excessively cheap exports.

"It is a complicated matter and further aggravated by the distortions in the Chinese economy which make the situation now particularly for the steel market extremely sensitive for many people, so this is an issue that also needs to be addressed in parallel with China," she said.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Hugh Lawson)