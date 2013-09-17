* China, EU seeking to improve tense ties after solar row
* Business pact could unless billions of euros in investment
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 European Union countries will
agree next month to talks with China on a pact making it easier
to do business, possibly paving the way for a free-trade deal
between two of the world's biggest markets, EU officials said on
Tuesday.
Brussels and Beijing want to negotiate an accord to break
down barriers to each other's markets and encourage billions of
euros of new investment between the two, in a push for better
ties after narrowly avoiding a trade war earlier this year.
Trade between Europe and China has doubled since 2003 and is
worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) a day, but China
receives just 2 percent of the EU's investment abroad.
European companies complain of poor treatment in China, such
as being pushed into joint ventures and forced to share
sensitive know-how to win access to Chinese funding and local
contracts.
Diplomats told Reuters that the governments of the 28-nation
EU will give the European Commission, the EU executive, the
power to negotiate on an "investment agreement" on their behalf
at a meeting in Luxembourg on Oct. 18. EU Trade Commissioner
Karel De Gucht added that he had the support of countries in the
bloc.
"We are ready and China says it is also ready. We are
waiting to get started," De Gucht told business leaders,
officials and diplomats in Brussels.
With the green light from EU countries, talks could be
formally launched at an EU-China leaders' summit either later
this year or early in 2014 and completed in about two years,
potentially unleashing billions of euros in new business.
Trade between China and the European Union rose to 435
billion euros ($580 billion) last year, making the EU China's
biggest trading partner. China is the second-biggest destination
for European goods after the United States.
BEYOND DISPUTE
Agreeing the deal will be a challenge, however.
China has the most restrictive foreign investment regime in
the Group of 20 major economies, according to the Paris-based
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
European companies in Chinese markets ranging from transport
to healthcare say they are blocked from bidding for contracts or
applying for local grants unless they hand over sensitive
business information to Chinese rivals.
Without a deal to end such practices, tensions between
Beijing and Brussels are likely to persist because China is
trying to make sophisticated products that compete with Europe.
The European Union is concerned by what it says is China's
state capitalism, accusing Beijing of flooding domestic industry
with cheap credit to undercut companies in Europe.
Both sides narrowly avoided a trade war in July over Chinese
exports of solar panels when Brussels and Beijing agreed to set
a minimum price for Chinese panels and avoid punitive tariffs,
but a Commission investigation still found China guilty of
supporting its solar industry with illegal state subsidies.
"We want clear rules on investment protection," said Bernd
Lange, a German social democrat and a member of the European
Parliament that must give its consent to any investment accord.
EU trade chief De Gucht said it was in both sides' interest
to deepen trade ties, even if EU member countries such as France
and Italy are very distrustful of China's trade practices.
"Over time, there will be a free-trade agreement between
China and Europe. I am sure about that," De Gucht said.
($1 = 0.7489 euros)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Hugh Lawson)