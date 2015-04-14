* Application of WTO rules set to define Sino-EU ties
* EU lawyers say EU cannot ignore rules on China's status
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, April 14 China's top diplomat in
Brussels warned the European Union on Tuesday not to disregard
changes to global trade rules set to favour Beijing and which
European companies fear will open the bloc to a flood of cheap
Chinese goods.
World trading powers including Europe are in a bind over how
to interpret a World Trade Organization protocol that treats
China as a more market-based economy from late 2016 -- a status
that will make it harder for the EU to protect local industry.
The decision will shape Sino-EU relations for years to come,
either souring ties or potentially building goodwill as China
opens up its markets, despite the risks to EU firms at home.
"This is not something bilateral (with the European Union),"
China's ambassador to the EU, Yang Yanyi, told the European
Parliament's trade committee in rare public comments by China on
the highly sensitive issue.
"According to the WTO, China will obtain this market economy
status in 2016, next year. So we hope that all sides abide by
WTO rules and don't resort to protectionism and prudently use
trade defence instruments," she told lawmakers.
The issue is likely to be at the centre of an EU-China
summit that Yang said would take place in Brussels in June.
The 28-country European Union needs to decide on its
approach soon because of the legislative changes it will entail
and parliament's approval.
The WTO recognised when Communist China joined the trade
body in 2001 that its local prices are not set by market forces
but said limitations on its exports would expire 15 years after
the date of accession.
WTO members can normally apply punitive "anti-dumping"
tariffs on others only if export prices are below those in the
exporter's home market. But with China, the EU and others have
been able to ignore low domestic prices and set tariffs to make
Chinese exports as expensive as in wealthier countries.
Those WTO limitations on China appear to expire on Dec. 11,
2016, although it is not clear exactly what that implies.
As reported exclusively by Reuters this month, the European
Commission's legal service has warned the EU would not have a
good case to disregard the expiration of China's right to claim
equal treatment with its competitors.
European manufacturers have their own legal analysis.
"Only with Alice-in-Wonderland logic could a state-planned
economy become a market economy just by the mere passage of
time," said Milan Nitzschke, a German solar power executive who
has led efforts to protect the EU solar industry from unfairly
cheap Chinese imports.
