BRUSSELS, Sept 18 The European Union could lose
up to 3.5 million jobs if it removes its trade defences against
China as Beijing expects it to do by the end of 2016, according
to a study for a group of 25 European manufacturing federations
published on Friday.
The report, presented to senior EU officials and lawmakers
this week, forecasts that EU imports of manufactured goods would
rise by between 25 and 50 percent over the next three years.
"That's another 5 to 10 percent a year on top of trend
growth and I would argue the study is conservative. China is
capable of exporting much more given its excess capacity,"
co-author Robert Scott, director of the Economic Policy
Institute, told Reuters ahead of the report's publication.
The European Union, along with other World Trade
Organization (WTO) members, needs to determine whether to accord
China "market economy status" (MES) at the end of 2016.
The WTO recognised when Communist China joined the trade
body in 2001 that local prices were not set by market forces but
expected that 15 years later Beijing would play less of a role
in directing the economy.
MES status is important because, if granted, it reduces the
EU's ability to impose anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese imports.
This could only happen if Chinese export prices were beneath
already low domestic prices.
Opponents, such as Aegis Europe, a grouping of 25 European
industry federations from steel to ceramics, say that Chinese
prices are not the result of normal market forces but are
artificially depressed.
Scott says lower import tariffs and the reduced threat of
anti-dumping procedures would lead Chinese companies to reduce
the price of their exports goods by almost 30 percent.
A consequent loss of EU production would strip 1 to 2
percentage points from the bloc's gross domestic product,
resulting in the loss of between 1.7 and 3.5 million jobs.
The report says that the sectors hardest hit would be
automotive parts, paper and paper products, steel, ceramics,
glass, aluminium and bicycles, which collectively employ 2.7
million people in the EU.
"You're not going to lose every job overnight. Some sectors
are certainly more vulnerable, such as steel and bicycles,"
Scott said, adding that for each direct job loss, two further
jobs would be lost.
"Three or even four, five million jobs could be at risk due
to a potential climbdown on MES. Even if Europe decides to grant
market economy status to China, it doesn't change the fact that
China is not a market economy."
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Heinrich)