BRUSSELS Feb 26 China has lifted anti-dumping duties on European X-ray security scanning equipment following a challenge by the European Union at the World Trade Organisation, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The EU executive said Chinese authorities have confirmed that additional duties for imports from the EU were removed on Feb. 19.

"The European Commission will continue to closely monitor the application of trade defence measures in China to ensure that they are only imposed when the WTO's strict conditions are met," the executive said in a statement.

China had imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of X-ray security scanners from the EU in January 2011. The WTO backed an EU challenge of the policy in February 2013.

The EU is China's most important trading partner and China is second only to the United States for Europe in terms of trade. But growing Chinese export volumes have raised concerns within the EU, which is struggling to overcome a debt crisis, about the impact on its industries. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Catherine Evans)