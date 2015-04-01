* EU lawyers say EU cannot ignore rules on China's new WTO
status
* EU yet to decide, could favour China to win favour with
Beijing
By Francesco Guarascio and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, April 1 European fears of being forced
to lower tariff defences against cheap Chinese imports have
grown following a confidential warning from the EU's own
lawyers, who say the bloc should not ignore changes to global
trade rules set to favour Beijing.
In a draft letter seen by Reuters, the head of the European
Commission's Legal Service, Luis Romero Requena, warned the head
of the trade directorate that the EU would not have a good case
to disregard the effects of the World Trade Organization viewing
China as a more market-based economy -- a status that will make
it harder for other powers to justify current high tariffs.
In asking its lawyers to help it decide, the EU executive
has shown how it is caught in a dilemma between shielding local
industry and jobs and seizing a chance to win friends in Beijing
and gain an edge over U.S. rivals as China opens up its markets.
A spokesman for EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom
declined comment on the letter but stressed that legal opinions
would only form one part of a broader reflection currently under
way on the implications of expiring WTO limitations on China's
right to claim equal treatment with its free-market competitors.
European manufacturers say the future of EU industry depends
on preventing China from flooding markets with illegally cheap
goods, but rules allowing the EU to protect itself with some
ease expire next year and Europe is divided over how to act.
The WTO recognised when Communist-ruled China joined the
free trade body in 2001 that its local prices are not set by
market forces. WTO members can normally apply punitive
"anti-dumping" tariffs on others only if export prices are below
those in the exporter's home market. But with China, the EU and
others have been able to ignore low domestic prices and set
tariffs to make Chinese exports as expensive as in wealthier
countries.
However, those WTO limitations on China appear to expire on
Dec. 11, 2016 -- though there is some room for interpretation.
Trade experts expect the United States to take the view that
U.S. law makes no requirement for the government to change its
treatment of China. Washington has not made its position public.
Europe must take a decision soon because the legislative
changes it will entail must be approved by the European
Parliament and translated into the bloc's 23 official languages.
In the internal draft document seen by Reuters, EU lawyers
recommended recognising the expiration of the current rules,
warning that "arguments to the contrary are not well-founded".
In its five-page, line-by-line scrutiny of China's WTO
accession agreement, the EU Legal Service lawyers conclude it is
"a high-risk approach" to try to argue that Beijing should still
be treated differently from other major trading partners.
Trade Commissioner Malmstrom's spokesman told Reuters: "The
Commission is currently looking at the legal implications of the
expiration of certain provisions of the protocol of accession of
China to the WTO relating to the treatment applied to China in
trade defence investigations. This will take some time."
China is certain to launch a case at the WTO if the European
Union chooses to maintain the status quo and can exert pressure
in other ways by restricting EU access to its markets or by
retaliating.
Just last month, the EU slapped anti-dumping duties of up to
25.2 percent on some Chinese steel, using prices in the U.S.
domestic market as a reference. The process is complex, but if
the WTO modifies its view of how free China's market is, tariffs
might have to take more account of Chinese domestic prices.
"PLAYING FOR TIME"
Not everybody in Europe agrees with the EU lawyers' view, as
China's accession treaty to the WTO is written in a way that
allows for different interpretations.
A group of more than 20 European industries, from footwear
to solar panels, wrote to Malmstrom on March 4 warning that
changes to the rules on China would see the "survival of many
European companies...seriously threatened, with severe adverse
consequences for European jobs".
They argue that China can get better treatment only if it is
recognised as a market economy -- meaning decisions are made
based on supply and demand, not the state -- but that remains a
long way off, EU and U.S. officials have repeatedly said.
"Some in Commission are trying to play for time, some in the
Commission are trying to be too clever and think that the longer
they postpone a decision, the more they can squeeze China," said
Fredrik Erixon, the director of the Brussels-based European
Centre for International Political Economy.
There is a lot at stake and not just for Beijing. The
European Union has more than doubled trade with China since
2003, making it its second largest trading partner after the
United States. Europe is China's most important trading partner.
Last month, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and other states
joined a nascent, Chinese-led Asian Infrastructure Investment
Bank (AIIB) in defiance of Washington's misgivings, as China
seeks a greater role in shaping global economic governance.
Beijing and Brussels are also negotiating an investment
treaty to give the EU greater access in China, from banking to
telecoms, and to push Beijing to drop onerous requirements that
Europeans must hand over sensitive know-how to expand there.
China eventually wants a free-trade deal.
But in the short term, there is friction as China seeks to
produce the kind of sophisticated products that compete directly
with Europe and the changes would be huge for European industry.
