(Adds comments from top U.S. trade official, paragraphs 8-10)
By Philip Blenkinsop and Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS Jan 13 The European Commission will
consult industry and its trade partners in response to Beijing's
demand that trade barriers against it be relaxed, opening a
politically charged debate on Wednesday that will shape future
ties with China.
The European Union's 28 commissioners discussed for the
first time the issue of granting China "market economy status"
from December, which Beijing says is its right 15 years after it
joined the World Trade Organisation.
That status would make it harder for Europe to impose
anti-dumping duties on Chinese goods sold at knock-down prices,
changing the criteria for determining a fair price.
"This issue has to be looked at from all important angles
given the subject's importance for international trade and also
for the EU's economy," Commission Vice President Frans
Timmermans said after the commissioners' meeting.
"If there are measures to be taken related to this issue
then, of course, these individual measures will have to be
assessed for impact. Those are the rules, but I can't say yet
what those measures will be."
In a statement, the Commission said any decision would have
an impact on the European economy, but gave no details. The EU
is China's biggest trade partner, and China is second only to
the United States for the EU. Chinese imports to the EU were
worth 302 billion euros ($330 billion) in 2014, more than triple
their level at the start of the century.
The EU executive, which handles trade issues on behalf of EU
governments, said it would fully involve European industry and
liaise closely with its biggest trade partners on the issue,
acknowledging that would take some time. The bloc is now in a
third year of talks with the United States on a free-trade deal.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said Washington was
consulting with Brussels on the matter but that any change in
China's European trade status was ultimately up to the EU.
"On the market economy status, we are not encouraging the EU
to take any particular position. We've not made any decision
ourselves on any particular position," Froman told a trade forum
held by the Wilson Center, a Washington think tank.
Froman said U.S. officials were interested in learning more
about the EU's perspective on China's evolution toward a market
economy.
JOB LOSSES
The bloc's decision will be taken with EU governments and
the European Parliament. Officials have told Reuters one
compromise might be to agree on temporary protection against
cheaper Chinese exports to protect EU industry.
The steel industry in particular has been a fierce opponent
of any loosening of trade barriers against China. The industry
association Eurofer, which has lodged a series of complaints
against China, said Chinese steel production over capacity was
some 400 million tonnes, more than twice the total EU steel
production of 170 million tonnes.
Chinese steel imports into the EU have doubled in the past
18 months, with prices falling by 40 percent, it said.
Aegis Europe, a group of about 30 European manufacturing
sectors, including metals, chemicals, ceramics and textiles,
said Beijing's aggressively export-led economy encouraged its
enterprises to dump on foreign markets.
Granting market economy status to China would have a huge
negative impact on European industry, it said, citing a study
saying that to do so would put 1.7 million to 3.5 million
European jobs at risk.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by
Larry King and Peter Cooney)