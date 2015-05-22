BRUSSELS May 22 The European Union's anti-fraud
office is investigating producers and importers of Chinese solar
panels on suspicion that they are evading import duties designed
to ensure a fair market, according to a source familiar with the
study.
The investigation is part of a series of challenges to
Chinese solar equipment producers since the European Commission
put in place in 2013 an arrangement allowing Chinese producers
to sell into the EU at a minimum price.
EU ProSun, a grouping of EU producers, has complained that
Chinese rivals have been getting around this and selling at
lower prices by falsely claiming the product is not Chinese or
by routing it via other countries not subject to tariffs.
Chinese solar modules not imported under the 2013 minimum
price arrangement are subject to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy
duties ranging from 33.7 to 64.9 percent.
The investigation by the EU anti-fraud office (OLAF) is
"ongoing and well under way", the source familiar with the study
said.
If OLAF establishes customs fraud it can recommend that EU
member states recover the evaded duties from the EU importers
concerned and possibly launch criminal prosecutions against
importers who knowingly imported goods with false declarations.
Dutch tax inspectors in March carried out searches at a
number of sites on suspicion an importer there had evaded duties
of 65 percent, or 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million), by bringing
in panels via free ports in Malaysia and Taiwan.
EU ProSun lodged a complaint with EU regulators in April,
accusing Chinese producers of trying to dodge the import tariffs
by dispatching panels via Malaysia and Taiwan and asking the
European Commission to cut off these channels.
In 2013, OLAF detected a similar practice for Chinese screws
and bolts, also subject to anti-dumping duties, which were sent
to a free trade zone in Indonesia and then re-exported to the EU
with documents claiming they were from Indonesia.
($1 = 0.8962 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Philip Blenkinsop;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)