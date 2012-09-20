BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Both China and the European
Union reject trade protectionism, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao
said on Thursday after a summit meeting with EU leaders.
"We both (China and the European Union) follow free and open
economic and trade policies, reject trade protectionism and work
to advance economic globalisation," Wen told a business
conference on the sidelines of the summit.
He also said he believed Europe was able to overcome its
debt crisis, and that China continued to invest in European
government debt.
"Europe is on the right track in tackling its debt issue,
and what is crucial now is to fully implement all the policy
measures," Wen said.
Earlier in the day, Wen met European Commission President
Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman Van Rompuy, president of the
European Council, which represents national governments.
The leaders were meeting against a background of growing
trade disputes between China and the European Union.