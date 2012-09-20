BRUSSELS, Sept 20 Both China and the European Union reject trade protectionism, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Thursday after a summit meeting with EU leaders.

"We both (China and the European Union) follow free and open economic and trade policies, reject trade protectionism and work to advance economic globalisation," Wen told a business conference on the sidelines of the summit.

He also said he believed Europe was able to overcome its debt crisis, and that China continued to invest in European government debt.

"Europe is on the right track in tackling its debt issue, and what is crucial now is to fully implement all the policy measures," Wen said.

Earlier in the day, Wen met European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman Van Rompuy, president of the European Council, which represents national governments.

The leaders were meeting against a background of growing trade disputes between China and the European Union.