(Adds details, quote, background)
BRUSSELS Aug 16 The European Union has asked
the World Trade Organisation to rule in a dispute over Chinese
anti-dumping duties on imports of high-performance stainless
steel seamless tubes from the EU.
The EU lodged a complaint at the WTO over the duties in June
and consultations were held in July but they did not resolve the
dispute and the EU is now asking the WTO to set up a panel to
rule on the case.
The case is one of a series of high-profile trade disputes
that have broken out between China and the 28-nation EU, led by
a quarrel over alleged dumping of Chinese solar panels in Europe
that was defused in July.
"The EU continues its fight against unjustified Chinese
trade defence measures, which do not comply with WTO rules and
often seem to be motivated by retaliation," EU trade spokesman
John Clancy said in a statement on Friday.
EU exports to China of high-performance stainless steel
seamless tubes, used in power plants, were worth around 90
million euros ($119 million) in 2009, but fell to under 20
million euros around the time that China imposed definitive
anti-dumping duties in November 2012, the EU says.
Since then, it said the duties of 9.7 percent to 11.1
percent imposed on imports of steel tubes from the EU were
significantly hampering access to the Chinese market.
($1 = 0.7546 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Justyna Pawlak and
Alison Williams)