BRUSSELS Feb 21 EU competition regulators
temporarily cleared an 18-billion-euro ($24 billion) state
guarantee for Credit Immobilier de France on condition that the
French authorities present a plan to overhaul or close down the
mortgage bank within six months.
CIF, a lender to low-income borrowers, was bailed out by
French authorities after it ran into a funding crunch following
rating downgrades.
The European Commission said CIF would be subject to an
acquisition ban during the six-month period. It will also not be
allowed to pay out dividends or coupons, or increase its volume
of business.
The Commission, which acts as the EU antitrust authority,
has imposed similar conditions on other state-backed rescue
schemes for banks in the 27-country European Union in the last
five years.
