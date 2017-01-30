LONDON Jan 30 The European Union's securities
regulator has called for a tougher system for deciding whether
foreign clearing houses can operate across the bloc, a change
that would affect operators once Britain leaves the EU.
The EU has allowed 20 foreign clearing houses to offer their
services to customers from the bloc, with applications for 25
more in the pipeline.
Clearing houses ensure a stock, bond or derivative trade is
completed even if one side of the transaction goes bust. A
foreign clearer's home state rules must be "equivalent" or just
as robust as the rules applied in the EU to ensure users are
fully protected.
Steven Maijoor, chairman of the European Securities and
Markets Authority or ESMA, said there is currently no leeway to
turn down a foreign clearing house "on the basis of any material
risk emerging from its review of a CCP (central counterparty)
application".
A clearing house is granted access to the EU if it meets
four main conditions, but Maijoor wants a broader test included
as well.
"In the case the current system is maintained, at a minimum,
some key improvements to the recognition procedure should be
envisaged: introduce a risk based assessment according to which
recognition may be denied," Maijoor said in a letter to the
bloc's executive European Commission.
The executive is due to propose changes to EU derivatives
rules and they are being closely watched by firms in Britain.
Once Britain has left the EU, clearing houses based in the
UK would have to show they are "equivalent" or open an operation
on the continent to keep serving customers there.
The fear in Britain is that the EU's equivalence process
will be made intentionally harder to try to lock out UK
operators from the bloc's markets.
Top EU policymakers have already said that clearing of euro
denominated derivatives, which London dominates, should shift to
the euro zone after Brexit and tweaks to EU derivatives rules
are seen as a potential vehicle for achieving this.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)