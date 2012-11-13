* EU has met pledges so far
* EU says developing nations have to act too
* Poor nations helped EU broker deal in Durban talks
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Nov 13 EU finance ministers have
failed to deliver firm promises of cash to help poor nations
deal with climate change, threatening progress at international
talks to tackle global warming later this month.
Talks on Tuesday in Brussels agreed vague wording but no
detail on funding after the end of this year when a first
tranche of cash runs out.
"Finance ministers have mainly laid down conditions for
developing countries in order to receive climate finance, but
forgot to add what they can expect to receive in return," Lies
Craeynest, EU economic justice policy adviser at global
development group Oxfam, said.
EU finance ministers said in a statement they would continue
to provide support and identify "pathways for scaling up climate
finance from 2013-2020 from a wide variety of sources".
The funding sources mentioned by the ministers included
public and private money and the possibility of using cash from
carbon charging for aviation, for instance, to generate funds.
Inclusion of all aviation using EU airports in the EU
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has stirred up an international
row, which forced the Commission to announce on Monday a
year-long freeze. Flights solely within the EU remain included
in the scheme.
They also emphasised the need for developing countries to
deliver "measurable, reportable and verifiable climate action".
Poor nations have acknowledged the European Union's economic
problems, but believe it has to make convincing promises of new
money for the world's poorest.
Small island states and least-developed countries were among
those which allied with the European Union in last year's
climate summit in Durban to strike a deal to keep the Kyoto
process alive.
Finance is crucial to building on that fragile progress, Pa
Ousman Jarju, chairman of the Least Developed Countries group in
the international climate talks, said.
"We understand the economic situation of the European
countries, but there's no way that we can have a deal in Doha
that does not provide clarity in terms of post 2012 financing.
There must be something on the table," he told Reuters last
week.
So far, the European Union is expected to meet a deal to
give 7.2 billion euros ($9.15 billion) to developing nations for
the period 2010-12.
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said that was already
a big achievement accomplished "despite severe economic
constraints".
"Developing countries can count on Europe to continue to
provide climate finance after 2012," she said in a statement.
The funding gap dates back to a U.N. summit in Copenhagen in
2009, when leaders agreed the fast start programme, which
provides cash to the end of 2012, and set a separate goal of
$100 billion in annual aid by 2020 to help the poor to slow
global warming.
But no one spelled out what would happen from 2013-19.
Some EU nations, such as Britain, have already made firm
financial pledges stretching beyond 2012 and the EU will
continue debating the finance issue, officials said.