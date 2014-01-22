BRUSSELS Jan 22 The European Union's executive
on Wednesday proposed a 40 percent goal for lowering greenhouse
gas emissions by 2030 and a 27 percent share for renewable
energy.
The 40 percent cut from 1990 levels will be fully binding on
the EU's 28 member states, while the renewables target will be
more flexible, the European Commission said in a statement.
The policy outline is not expected to be followed by a
formal legislative proposal until early next year, and would
still require lengthy debate by EU governments and the European
Parliament to become law.
