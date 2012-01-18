BRUSSELS Jan 18 Raising the European Union's 2020 emission reduction target to 30 percent would be considerably less costly than originally thought and could be shared fairly among EU governments, according to a draft EU document.

The EU currently has a binding target to reduce emissions 20 percent from 1990 levels by 2020. The EU has been debating raising the cap to 30 percent but no formal proposal has been made.

The financial crisis has virtually guaranteed that the bloc will meet this target, said the document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, and ensured that "the 30 percent reduction scenario has also become considerably less costly".

The draft analysis by the European Commission could reignite the debate over whether the EU should boost its climate ambitions, after the economic downturn made emission cuts easier to achieve, but also reduced the ability of governments and companies to make the necessary investments. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Keiron Henderson)