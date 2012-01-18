Russia's Putin, Saudi King Salman discuss Qatar crisis - Kremlin
MOSCOW, June 13 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's King Salman discussed the Qatar crisis in a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
BRUSSELS Jan 18 Raising the European Union's 2020 emission reduction target to 30 percent would be considerably less costly than originally thought and could be shared fairly among EU governments, according to a draft EU document.
The EU currently has a binding target to reduce emissions 20 percent from 1990 levels by 2020. The EU has been debating raising the cap to 30 percent but no formal proposal has been made.
The financial crisis has virtually guaranteed that the bloc will meet this target, said the document seen by Reuters on Wednesday, and ensured that "the 30 percent reduction scenario has also become considerably less costly".
The draft analysis by the European Commission could reignite the debate over whether the EU should boost its climate ambitions, after the economic downturn made emission cuts easier to achieve, but also reduced the ability of governments and companies to make the necessary investments. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Keiron Henderson)
ANKARA, June 13 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday denounced the isolation of Qatar as "inhumane and against Islamic values", and said the methods used against the Gulf state were unacceptable, and analogous to a "death penalty".