By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 EU telecoms regulators will
spell out on Thursday how they want to accelerate the use of
"cloud" computing by public bodies and companies, in the hope of
boosting the bloc's GDP by nearly 1 trillion euros through the
next eight years.
Concerns about privacy and data loss have hampered the
take-up in Europe of cloud computing, where customers' data is
stored on remote servers that can be accessed from anywhere over
the Internet.
The European Commission wants to address such worries by
getting experts to clarify tricky legal questions on data
protection and to develop a global privacy standard, it says in
a draft of the strategy to be announced on Thursday and seen by
Reuters.
European customers complain that many cloud contracts do not
specify who is liable when data is lost. And a proliferation of
different standards for privacy and security can confuse
prospective customers, though some companies have begun updating
the commonly used global information security standard - ISO
27001 - to the cloud era.
Commission research shows cloud computing can cut companies'
costs by up to 20 percent and groups like Amazon.Com Inc
, Microsoft Corp, Google Inc and
Salesforce.com Inc have been developing new products and
services to attract business "in the cloud".
EU Telecoms Commissioner Neelie Kroes will detail the
strategy, which the Commission says could yield 957 billion
euros in increased EU GDP in the years through 2020, c reating
3.8 million jobs.
Servers in the EU's public sector are up to 90 percent
under-used, Commission research shows. Optimising their use
would mean they were being accessed by clients in all time
zones, so that when one region goes to sleep another wakes up
and the server works around the clock.
But cloud vendors, who are having a hard time selling their
services in Europe, say the EU executive may be too optimistic
about the rate of takeup and thus the economic benefits.
"It's been really painful to grow in Europe," Justin Pirie
from Mimecast, a British cloud vendor, told Reuters. His company
is directing most of its efforts towards the United States after
finding prospective clients in the European Union expected them
to have servers in their home country.
"For us that's half a million in investments per country,"
he said.
NATURAL CAUTION
Some U.S.-based companies report that deals with European
customers often hinge on whether they trust the company with
their data or not.
"There is a natural caution in Europe compared to some parts
of the world and providers need to be clear about their
responsible data management practices," said Microsoft's Mark
Lange
Companies with servers in the United States say their
customers are afraid their data will be intercepted under U.S.
anti-terror law, the Patriot Act, though those concerns might be
overdone.
"If interception is so much of a concern they should not
only avoid U.S. cloud providers, but also avoid using the UK
telephone, the Internet, and the postal system," said Clive
Gringas, from law firm Olswang.
Some European vendors capitalise on these worries by stating
their non-compliance with the U.S. Patriot Act in their
marketing campaigns.
But Thomas Boue, director of the Business Software Alliance
lobby group, worries that such moves fragment a market that is
already being chopped up along national lines.
Others see the attractions of being close to their users.
Telecoms firm Colt Group SA, which has 19 data
centres in 13 countries, says financial clients like the London
Stock Exchange appreciate the proximity of Colt's
servers because it enables them to connect to the exchange in
100 microseconds to conduct high-frequency trades.
"The laws of physics tend to come into it," Steve Hughes,
the company's cloud specialist said.
But potential savings on hardware costs offer vendors some
hope in less well-off countries, which are lapping up cloud
services.
Greece, whose debt-ridden economy is under an EU/IMF rescue
programme, shows a bigger appetite for cloud services compared
with one of its biggest European creditors, Germany.
"Maybe it's just that their hardware is coming up for
renewal," Robert Jenkins, co-founder of Zurich-based hosting
firm CloudSigma, said.