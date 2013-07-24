* Revised lending criteria rule out regular coal plants
By John McGarrity
LONDON July 24 The European Investment Bank, the
EU's main lending arm, said it would stop financing most
coal-fired power stations to help the 28-nation bloc reduce
pollution and meet its climate targets.
New and refurbished coal-fired power plants will be
ineligible for funding unless they emit less than 550 grams of
carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour (gCO2/KWh), the EIB said on
Wednesday, which could be met either by a combined heat and
power plant or one that also burns biomass.
"Adoption of the new lending criteria represents an
important step forward in the European Investment Bank's
commitment to energy investment that supports EU policy and
reflects the urgent investment challenges currently facing the
energy sector," Mihai Tanasescu, EIB vice president responsible
for energy lending, said in a statement.
The EU lender also said it could tighten the emissions
standard in the future to ensure its lending criteria are
consistent with EU climate policy and create jobs across Europe.
The EIB decision follows moves by other multilateral
financial institutions such as the Washington-headquartered
World Bank to fund coal-fired power stations only in "rare
circumstances".
Since the start of 2007, the EIB has loaned around 11
billion euros ($14.5 billion) to fossil fuel-fired plants, most
of it to gas rather than coal, out of its total lending for
power of 83 billion euros.
"The vote to introduce an emissions performance standard
represents a step-change in the EU's fight against climate
change and puts the bankers ahead of politicians in terms of
tangible action," said Ingrid Holmes, of environmental think
tank E3G in a statement.
She added: "With several directors pushing for 450 gCO2/kWh
at the meeting, I'd expect to see it tightened further over the
next 12 months as the politics of the EU's broader approach to
2030 (carbon emissions) targets is settled."
An emissions cap of 450 g/KWh would mean that older,
inefficient gas plants would also be ineligible for funding. The
cap would have to be 150 g/KWh to force all gas plants to deploy
largely unproven carbon capture and storage technology.
"The move by the EIB is very welcome, but more needs to be
done. The EIB should strengthen its standards and eventually
phase out its support for all power supply based on fossil
fuels," green group WWF said.
According to some observers at the meeting, Germany's
director on the EIB board, which is made up representatives of
EU member states and the European Commission, had urged that the
bank should continue to finance coal-fired projects but was
outnumbered.
Germany relies on coal and lignite for around 45 percent of
its power generation as it speeds up the shutdown of its nuclear
power stations by early in the next decade in the aftermath of
2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.