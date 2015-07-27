* Further OECD talks in September, EU talks Wednesday
* Stronger EU position could have big role in advancing
debate
* Japan has led resistance
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, July 27 EU bosses are pushing to
resolve a clash between industry and environmental policy with a
new strategy to phase out funding to export coal technology to
developing nations, ahead of a meeting of leading economic
powers on the issue.
The European Commission, the EU executive, urges tougher
rules on when subsidies, known as coal export credits, can be
used in a paper seen by Reuters, ahead of interim talks this
week.
Political pressure is growing to reach agreement on
restricting the coal subsidies before United Nations climate
change talks in Paris at the end of the year. But opposition is
also strong.
Negotiations at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) in June ended in statemate as
Japan, the biggest user of export credits that help companies
such as Toshiba Corp to sell coal plant and mining
technology abroad, led resistance.
Another OECD meeting on the issue is scheduled for
September.
Experts from EU member states will meanwhile meet in
Brussels on Wednesday to debate their position to take to the
OECD talks, EU sources said.
An unpublished paper from the European Commission says the
proposal from the chairman of the OECD export committee, which
failed to produce a deal in June, was "in principle" balanced,
but the EU should strengthen it.
Changes could include shortening the time period to repay
coal export credit preferential loans and reducing the number of
countries that could benefit.
The World Bank, for instance, says there is an argument for
exporting coal technology to the very poorest countries that
have no other fuel options, while the coal industry says export
credits ensure cleaner, more efficient technology is used than
would otherwise be the case.
Environment campaigners disagree and want an early end to
all fossil fuel subsidies, especially for coal.
The European Union, which accounts for around two-thirds of
the OECD grouping of major economies, could have a big impact on
negotiations. Environment campaigners, however, have voiced
concern it might fail to agree a stronger position.
Despite EU aspirations to be at the helm of any U.N. deal on
limiting global warming, some in European industry also oppose
an abrupt end to coal export credits and say proposed
requirements on carbon capture and storage (CCS) to neutralise
emissions have to be realistic as the technology is still in its
infancy.
The Commission paper raises the possibility of allowing coal
export credits for plants suitable for CCS, a step back from a
previous suggestion they can only be permitted for plants with
operational CCS.
No-one from the Commission, the EU executive, or the OECD
was immediately available for comment.
