BRUSSELS Aug 22 The European Union requested
the establishment of a World Trade Organization panel to rule on
a dispute with Colombia over what Brussels says are
discriminatory measures against Europe's spirit drinks, the
European Commission said on Monday.
The request will be discussed at a meeting of the WTO
Dispute Settlement Body on Sept. 2, the Commission said. If
Colombia does not agree to the establishment of a panel the EU
may make a second request which cannot be blocked.
"EU spirits are subject to higher taxes and local charges
than those applied to local brands," the Commission said in a
statement. "This is in contravention of Colombia's
non-discrimination obligations under WTO rules."
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)