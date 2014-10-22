STRASBOURG Oct 22 The European Parliament approved the new European Commission headed by Jean-Claude Juncker in a vote on Wednesday, clearing the way for the EU executive to take office on Nov. 1.

Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg, will succeed outgoing Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso. The 28-strong executive, featuring one member from each EU member state, sets policies for the bloc in coordination with national governments. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Adrian Croft)