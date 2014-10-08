BRUSSELS Oct 8 Several EU lawmakers from the Greens party said on Wednesday that Alenka Bratusek, the former prime minister of Slovenia, had withdrawn from the process of being nominated to the incoming EU executive, the Commission.

A spokeswoman for Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the Commission, said only that there would be an announcement in the coming hour.

Commission nominees have been going through confirmation hearings in parliament. Bratusek had run into severe resistance from lawmakers, especially Greens, as she sought the post of vice president for energy union. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, editing by John Stonestreet)