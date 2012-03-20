By Luke Baker
| BRUSSELS, March 20
BRUSSELS, March 20 Antitrust lawyers said
Deutsche Boerse was unlikely to win its appeal against the
European Commission's rejection of its merger with NYSE Euronext
and may be challenging the ruling only to ease the way for
future deals.
The Commission blocked the $7.4 billion tie-up last month,
scotching a deal that would have created the world's largest
exchange, arguing that it would have given the combined group a
near-monopoly in the worldwide market for European derivatives.
Frustrated by the ruling, and especially how it defined the
derivatives market, Deutsche Boerse announced on
Monday it was appealing to Europe's General Court, the lower
chamber of the European Court of Justice.
Lawyers said Deutsche Boerse may hope that the court will
acknowledge the Commission adopted a narrow approach, giving it
some technical cover for any future acquisition attempts in a
rapidly consolidating market.
While not unprecedented, lawyers see the appeal as a
near-desperate effort by Deutsche Boerse with little chance of
success - the General Court overturns Commission rulings only
around 15 percent of the time, and even less in merger cases.
The last time such an appeal succeeded was in 2002.
"The chances that they are going to win this are next to
zero," said one Brussels-based antitrust lawyer, whose firm is
not representing any of the parties involved. "I really don't
understand why they're pursuing it."
The Commission said on Tuesday it was ready to meet the
German exchange in court. That may not come for many months
since it can take up to a year for appeals to be heard.
"We will defend our decision in court," said Antoine
Colombani, the Commission's spokesman on competition issues.
"This merger...would have created a near-monopoly on the
global market, which is the market for exchange-traded
derivatives, which are based on European underlyings."
COSTLY APPEAL
Derivatives were always the central focus of the merger
investigation, with the EU's competition authorities
highlighting concerns after consulting more than 700 market
participants and producing a 459-page assessment.
Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext refused to make
concessions, such as the German operator selling its Eurex
derivatives business or NYSE selling its London-based futures
exchange Liffe.
They argued that the Commission used too narrow a view of
the derivatives market by discounting the vast over-the-counter
segment. If that was included, they said, it would make their
overall market share substantially less.
While the detail of Deutsche Boerse's appeal will only be
clear when it is lodged, Chief Executive Reto Francioni
underlined after the merger was blocked on Feb. 1 that he was
unhappy about the market definition employed.
"Deutsche Boerse is of the view that several aspects of the
decision are incorrect," the Frankfurt-based company said in a
statement on Monday.
NYSE Euronext's Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer said in
January the decision to exclude over-the-counter trade ignored
the realities of the marketplace.
"They don't want to have the Commission's definition set in
stone, because then it might become a benchmark for future
rulings," said a second lawyer. "They want to broaden the
definition, or else get the Commission on a technicality."
The General Court has in the past overturned Commission
rulings on procedural grounds, but that leaves the substance
unaffected. In this case, Deutsche Boerse needs to see the court
dispute the substance of the Commission's ruling.
Analysts see that as unlikely.
"The move... is about receiving acknowledgement that the
market view chosen by the European Commission is artificially
narrow and thus wrong and cannot be maintained in future
decisions," said analyst Christian Muschick at investment bank
Silvia Quandt.
"I could imagine that the court will call the market view
narrow, but within the area of discretion of the European
Commission," he said.
Another goal, and one that would be reinforced if NYSE
Euronext joined Deutsche Boerse in the appeal, would be to
protect the companies against investors who might sue them for
the failure of the merger.
The German operator said last month the failed tie-up cost
it 82 million euros in 2011 and NYSE may have incurred similar
costs. A successful appeal may recover some pride and
reputational lustre, if not any of that money.
Lawyers expect the appeal to cost Deutsche Boerse about
three million euros, which they say is relatively little given
what it has already spent.